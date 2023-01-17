South Warwickshire residents struggling with cost of living could get support funding if approved by council

A cost of living support fund could be set up by Stratford District Council to help families struggling the most with inflation and interest rate rises.

The measure was one of a series announced at the cabinet meeting on Monday (January 16) and followed a notice of motion urging councillors to look at how spiralling costs were hitting those living in rural areas.

Cllr Trevor Harvey, the portfolio holder for resources, outlined the aims of the new £500,000 fund which forms part of the revenue and capital budget which now goes out to consultation with residents, businesses and the council’s overview and scrutiny committee prior to the full council meeting in February.

He said: “The projected outcome of the council’s finances for the current financial year has benefited from the higher than anticipated interest rates on the return on balances held over the past year.

"This, together with the government’s draft settlement, has enabled the inclusion in the budget of a cost of living support fund to which £250,000 will be allocated for next year and a further £250,000 earmarked for the following year.

“While a district council cannot address every individual need due to the rate of inflation, investigations are underway around how this fund might be allocated within the district to best effect where it can make the greatest impact for as many residents with understandable needs as possible.”

Cllr Harvey added that £100,000 would be allocated for energy and financial advice to be delivered by Act on Energy. This follows on from the £50,000 allocated in the current financial year.

Earlier in the meeting, cabinet discussed the motion brought forward by the opposition Liberal Democrat group which flagged up concerns that rising fuel prices hit rural communities more due to lack of public transport and having to travel longer distances to work.

There were also concerns that there was no price cap on solid fuel, bottled gas or heating oil, which many in the district’s rural villages use.