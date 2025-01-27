South Warwickshire speed cameras finally go live two years after installation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Average speed cameras in Studley and Coughton that lay dormant for more than two years are finally live – and it turns out they have been since last week.

After 11 days of trying to establish timescales with Warwickshire County Council, the highways authority confirmed that the cameras atop bright yellow pillars between Studley Cricket Club and the leg of the Birmingham Road before entry to Alcester are working.

Average speed check signs warn drivers not to exceed 30 miles per hour (mph) through Studley with the next set restricting motorists to 50 mph between Studley and Coughton.

A third set comes with a 40 mph restriction through Coughton and King’s Coughton.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service was first told by Warwickshire County Council on Monday, January 13, that the other three sets of cameras were “currently undergoing final testing by the police and the camera supplier”, adding: “They are live and will be enforceable once these final test runs are complete.”

Delays were put down to “National Grid’s availability in programming the required power supply to the units” but despite four further attempts to establish when testing work would happen, the information was not forthcoming.

On Thursday, January 16, a council spokesperson said a response “should” be sent by the end of that day, something that was repeated on the phone by another representative on Friday, January 17.

A further query on Tuesday, January 21 – after it was reported that the cameras were not operational – was responded to by another different council representative who said work was still taking place to collate the "correct information".

A statement dropped in on Thursday, January 23, to “confirm that the cameras on the A435 are live and enforceable following final testing by the police and the camera supplier”.

It added: “The cameras capture excess speed within the particular speed limit, be that 30mph, 40mph or 50mph, so if drivers exceed the speed in all three different speed limit areas, they could pick up three separate speeding tickets.

“Drivers should be adhering to speed limits across the county."

When contacted for the dates that this had been done on, a council representative cast doubt over whether they would be provided and cited for the first time dialogue with Warwickshire Police.

The force was then contacted for comment.

By Friday, January 24, Warwickshire County Council then said it would be a matter for police with a statement from Inspector Dave Valente, from the force’s road safety team, reading: “Successful testing of the average speed cameras took place over December and the beginning of January. Enforcement of the average speed limits started last week.”

He concluded with a message to motorists.

“I would like to emphasise that these speed limits have been in place for a significant period and regardless of when the cameras went live people should have been adhering to these,” he said.

“Speeding remains the number one cause of fatal collisions on our roads, and every driver has a responsibility to comply with limits imposed. Speed limits are there for a reason and the enforcement of these limits is about saving lives.”

A fourth set of cameras to measure against national speed limit on the first part of the dual carriageway that bypasses Alcester, heading towards the Arrow roundabout, are still awaiting connection.

A query over exact dates remains live with Warwickshire Police. A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council did not wish to comment further.