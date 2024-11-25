South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust awarded ‘Trust of the Year’ at prestigious awards ceremony

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust has won the Trust of the Year award at the 2024 Health Service Journal Awards

The Trust (SWFT), which has a CQC ‘outstanding’ rating, was awarded the esteemed honour last Thursday (November 21), at Evolution London.

The judges were impressed with the organisation’s strong focus on diversity, involvement, patient experience, impactful outcomes, humility alongside achievements and exemplifying ambition, and strong leadership in continuous improvement.

Glen Burley, chief executive of SWFT, said: “I am extremely proud we have been awarded ‘Trust of the Year’ in the prestigious HSJ Awards.

SWFT staff collecting the ‘Trust of the Year’ award at the HSJ Awards ceremony on Thursday 21 November at Evolution London. Picture supplied.

“The focus of our submission was how the culture of SWFT enables us to be one of the top-performing trusts in the country. Staff are the most important asset of our organisation. Without our hardworking, dedicated workforce, we wouldn’t be in such a strong position to drive innovation, respond to ongoing challenges, and provide exceptional care to our communities.

"This incredible honour directly reflects the fantastic teams we have working at SWFT.

The aim of the awards is to share success stories across the health and social care sector, “creating a collaborative platform to help inspire and shape the future of the NHS”.

The judging panel for the awards was made up of more than 200 influential and respected figures within the healthcare community.

All finalists and winners were judged against set criteria: ambition, outcome, spread, value, and involvement (including how well stakeholders buy-in and contribute to the project initiatives and outcomes).

This year, 1,351 entries were received across 26 categories, with 235 organisations, projects, and individuals making it to the final shortlist following two rounds of rigorous judging.

SWFT went up against eight other finalists in the Trust of the Year category.

Editor of the Health Service Journal, Alastair McLellan, said: “Year on year, I’m always so impressed by the innovation, dedication and integrity of all those who take the time to submit an entry to the HSJ Awards – and this year has been no exception, with an outstanding calibre of applicants, presenting some tough decisions and much deliberation for our judging panel.

“I’d therefore like to extend my personal congratulations to South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, which was named the very worthy ‘Trust of the Year’ winner.”

To read SWFT’s award submission, visit www.hsj.co.uk/hsj-awards-2024-trust-of-the-year/7038114.article