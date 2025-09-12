South Warwickshire venues shortlisted for 2026 West Midlands Tourism Awards

The winners of the West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025. Photo supplied

Several venues in south Warwickshire have been shortlisted in the 2026 West Midlands Tourism Awards.

This year, 40 of the region’s businesses and attractions have been shortlisted across 14 categories – and the winners are due to be announced in spring 2026.

The finalists in two further award categories will be announced in December – the ‘Tourism Event / Festival of the Year’, and a new prize given to recognise an individual who has made an ‘Outstanding Contribution to Tourism’.

Now in their sixth year, the West Midlands Tourism Awards showcases the region’s best accommodation; business, cultural and sporting event venues; food and drink settings; and visitor and heritage attractions. They are organised and funded by the West Midlands Growth Company, which leads the region’s Destination Development Partnership.

The following seven venues from across south Warwickshire have made it to the finals:

The Lord Leycester in Warwick – Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Compton Verney near Kineton – Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon – Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Shakespeare Distillery in Stratford – Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Libertine Burger in Stratford – Restaurant of the Year

Burnside Hotel – Small Serviced Accommodation of the Year

The Howard Arms in Ilmington – Pub of the Year

Andrew Lovett OBE, chair of the West Midlands Tourism and Hospitality Advisory Board, said: “The West Midlands Tourism Awards is one of my favourite dates in the diary – an opportunity each year to celebrate and honour the best people and businesses, which make visiting our great region so memorable.

“Awards provide a big boost to businesses in a competitive market where economic headwinds can be substantial.

“I congratulate each and every one of this year’s shortlisted venues – including those running our fantastic independent tourism businesses – and wish them every success on the night.”

Regional winners will move on to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which champions the best in England’s tourism industry each summer.

In 2025, following regional success, the Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa in Leamington was awarded gold in the Large Hotel of the Year in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.