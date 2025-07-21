South Warwickshire volunteers honoured at community recognition event

A heartfelt evening of gratitude and celebration took place as individuals and community groups from across Warwick and Stratford districts gathered for the South Warwickshire Volunteer Recognition Event, hosted by Warwickshire and Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA).

The event was held at the Leamington and Warwick Sikh Cultural Community Centre.

Welcoming attendees was Tracy Southam, Area Manager for CAVA, alongside co-host Pippa Reeve, delivery and development Manager.

The event honoured the exceptional contributions of volunteers who dedicate their time, energy and passion to improve lives and strengthen communities across the area.

More than 30 groups and individual volunteers across a range of categories, from community support and green action to youth development, transport initiatives, and arts in the community were recognised at the event.

Volunteers Celebrated in Key Categories included

Serving Communities : Including Helping Hands, Brunswick Hub Food Project, and Southam Lions.

: Including Helping Hands, Brunswick Hub Food Project, and Southam Lions. Connecting Communities : Including Warwickshire Pride, Meon Vale Residents Association, and Citizens Advice South Warwickshire.

: Including Warwickshire Pride, Meon Vale Residents Association, and Citizens Advice South Warwickshire. Heart of Health : Including Marie Curie Hospital Companions and Royal British Legion Galanos House Volunteers.

: Including Marie Curie Hospital Companions and Royal British Legion Galanos House Volunteers. Inspiring Young Lives :Including Leamington and Warwick Sea Cadets and Own Books.

:Including Leamington and Warwick Sea Cadets and Own Books. Green Action : Including Forest of Hearts Therapy Volunteers and Leamington Green Connections Group.

: Including Forest of Hearts Therapy Volunteers and Leamington Green Connections Group. Arts in Action : Including Armonico Consort and Escape Arts Volunteer.

: Including Armonico Consort and Escape Arts Volunteer. Support for Women and Parents: Including The Esther Project CIC and Home-Start South Warwickshire.

Individual volunteers were honoured for their inspiring personal contributions.

From supporting the visually impaired, providing community transport, mentoring youth, to transforming green spaces—each story highlighted the power of ordinary people making extraordinary impacts.

Among them were:

Dawid Kozlowski , for his leadership at Belvedere and humanitarian aid efforts.

, for his leadership at Belvedere and humanitarian aid efforts. Jenny Joseph , for her work with Myton Hospice.

, for her work with Myton Hospice. Sue Roberts , founder of Young Minds Matter.

, founder of Young Minds Matter. Jamie Rogers , for his work supporting vulnerable individuals at the Fred Winter Centre.

, for his work supporting vulnerable individuals at the Fred Winter Centre. Mr Tejpal Singh Mangat, for his tireless dedication to the Sikh Cultural and Sports Community Centre.

CAVA CEO Karen Winchcombe said: “We are extremely grateful to our partners and local businesses who have made this event possible.

"To all the volunteers recognised this evening, thank you for your nominations, your time, and for the amazing difference you make in South Warwickshire.”

Special thanks were given to Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council, Sharp Business Systems UK, Associated Telecom, and LINKIT Advanced Solutions who supported the event.