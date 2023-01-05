Southam air cadets swim miles in support of injured servicemen and women

Members of 2028 Southam Squadron RAFAC took part in an annual sponsored swim to raise money for Fisher House UK - ‘a home away from home’ for injured military personnel

Members of 2028 Southam Squadron RAFAC and the sponsored swim organisers at Southam Leisure Centre.

Air cadets in Southam have swam miles in support of injured servicemen and women.

Members of 2028 Southam Squadron RAFAC took part in an annual sponsored swim to raise money for Fisher House UK - ‘a home away from home’ for injured military personnel based at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and supported by the UHB Charity.

2028 Squadron has been raising money for the charity for many years with only the Covid-19 lockdown interrupting its efforts.

The sponsored swim was held at Southam Leisure Centre where the cadets swam a collective distance of 18,550 metres or 11.5 miles.

In doing this they have managed to raise more than £1,240 and are still receiving donations until the end of this month.