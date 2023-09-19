Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colleagues and family from a Southam company are aiming to raise a mountain of cash as they climb Snowdon in aid of a baby hospice in Coventry.

A team from leading property, development and construction company The Wigley Group will put their best foot forward to raise money for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, which provides palliative and respite care for children with a range of life limiting, life threatening or complex conditions up to five years old.

The group will trek a total of 18 miles to and from the summit of Wales’ highest mountain walking along The Llanberis Path – the longest of the six main paths.

Caption: Some of The Wigley Group's Snowdon team - (l-r) Danny Leitch, Jess Wood, Meredith Atkinson, James Ellerington, Bella Davies, Donna Sheppard, Ana Cabrita, and Alexis Considine. Picture supplied.

A total of 12 colleagues and two family members will take part in the challenge on Saturday, September 30, including 11-year-old Bella who is walking alongside her dad, James, the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Finance Manager Alexis Considine said: “We’re all really excited by the challenge and for most of us, including myself, it will the first time we’ll have walked up Snowdon, so it’ll be even more memorable to do it together as a team and spur each other on!

“Most importantly, it will help to raise vital cash for a fantastic and worthwhile cause which means so much to so many people in our local area.

“Zoe’s Place is the only hospice in the Midlands providing respite, palliative and end-of-life care to babies and children up to the age of five, so we’re delighted to support them with this challenge and raise as much money as possible.”