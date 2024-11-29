Southam GP surgery wins national award
St Wulfstan Surgery, which is in Northfield Road, recently won the award for Primary and Community Care Provider of the Year 2024 at the 2024 HSJ Awards.
The HSJ Awards, hosted by comedian Dara O’Briain, took place on November 21 in London and was supported by headline partner, Vodafone Business.
The charity partner for the 2024 HSJ Awards was NHS Charities Together.
For more than 44 years, the HSJ Awards has shone a light on the efforts and achievements of healthcare workers across the sector.
This year, 1,351 entries were received across 26 categories, with 235 organisations, projects and individuals making it to the final shortlist, following two rounds of judging.
The judging panel was made up of a range of more than 200 influential and respected figures within the healthcare community.
All finalists and winners were judged set against five criteria: ambition, outcome, spread, value and involvement (including how well stakeholders buy-in and contribute towards the project initiatives and outcomes).
On St Wulfstan Surgery, the judges commented: “The judges were inspired to hear from what can only be described as one of the most outstanding practices in the country.
“What marked this submission out for judges was the extent to which the practice list size has boomed whilst maintaining the quality, outcomes and experience at the highest levels.”
Dr Faris Al-Ramadani, GP Partner at St Wulfstan Surgery said: “As a surgery we have always worked extremely hard to deliver the best possible care to our patients, and have been keen to continue to develop and innovate our service to better help patients.
"We feel privileged to support our community and this HSJ award is a fantastic recognition of this service, and the brilliant relationship developed between our practice, staff and patients.”