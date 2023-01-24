Register
Southam residents to benefit from county broadband boost

Engineering work has started this month to connect more than 4,500 homes and businesses in Southam to full fibre broadband.

By Kirstie Smith
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 2:19pm
Engineering work has started to connect more than 4,500 homes and businesses in Southam to full fibre broadband. Photo supplied
The work is part of a £7 million investment in Warwickshire by broadband provider Gigaclear.

Where possible, Gigaclear will be using existing Openreach ducts and poles in order to minimise disruption during the build phase, which is expected to be completed by October.

Gigaclear central delivery director Ben Woods said: “Whilst many other broadband providers compete to offer their services in dense, urban areas we’re focussing on communities in Warwickshire that are far less likely to have a choice of supplier.

“Having access to reliable and fast broadband speeds is no longer a luxury but is necessary in order for many people to live their lives fully, whether it’s working from home, streaming or accessing other online entertainment.

Gigaclear says its full-fibre upgrade will bring speeds of up to 900Mbps.

For more information go to: www.gigaclear.com

