Southam student wins award which honours the memory of Kenilworth woman

The award is in memory of Bev Clucas who died two years ago.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

A Southam student has been named as the second winner of an award which honours the memory of a popular Kenilworth woman.

Joseph McNab, 21 from Southam, received the Bev Clucas Trophy in a ceremony hosted at the Royal Pump Rooms organised by college group WCG (Warwickshire College Group).

Joseph McNab, a student from Southam, received an award which was presented by Royal Leamington Spa College. The award is in memory of Bev Clucas, finance manager at Kenilworth business Leisure Concepts who died two years ago. Photo suppliedJoseph McNab, a student from Southam, received an award which was presented by Royal Leamington Spa College. The award is in memory of Bev Clucas, finance manager at Kenilworth business Leisure Concepts who died two years ago. Photo supplied
The award recognises an outstanding student at Royal Leamington Spa College who displays the values of happiness, hard work and selflessness.

It is named after Bev Clucas, who died two years ago and was a finance manager for Kenilworth business Leisure Concepts, which has sponsored the award.

Joseph first started studying at the college on a Skillbuilder course, before moving onto Foundation Catering course.

During his Foundation Catering course, Joe secured an year-long internship with National Grid where he worked alongside his studies.

Joseph meningitis as a baby, which left him with severe learning difficulties and a speech impediment as a result of micrognathia. He is an avid boxer alongside his studies and gained his coaching badges at Leamington Community Boxing Club.

He is now aiming to gain employment in the catering industry, using the experience he has gained during his course.

Joseph said: “I feel so proud, happy and glad to have won this award. My heart was beating so fast when they read out my name, my family were so pleased too.

“I’ve had a great time at the college and my tutors have been just amazing.

"They all put 100 per cent effort into me, and I’d like to thank Carol Savage for her 100 per cent effort, Dave Evans for being happy all the time and Devi Sohanta my job coach.

“Getting the internship at National Grid was a really proud moment for me.

"It’s a huge company and I carried out two separate placements, one in the kitchens and serving customers in the deli, and another as customer liaison supporting the business on its events.

“I’ve finished at the college now but I’m looking to secure a supported internship in catering, and I’m just now interviewing for some potential positions.”

The trophy is presented annually as part of Royal Leamington Spa College’s end-of-year FE Student of the Year Award ceremony.

The ceremony was held this year at the Royal Pump Rooms, with more than 200 staff, students, parents and guardians attending to celebrate the achievements of students.

Leisure Concepts is a consultancy with more than 25 years’ experience in the hospitality, leisure and retail fields.

Representatives from Leisure Concepts were joined by Stuart Cartwright, Bev’s partner for nearly 20 years, on the evening to present the award.

Mandy Flowers, finance assistant at Leisure Concepts, worked in Bev’s team at the business.

She said: “Bev would have really admired Joseph and he is the perfect recipient for this award. “I first worked with Bev when I was 18, and then went full circle in my career to come back and work with her around six years ago.

"She was an amazing woman and everyone loved her.

“When Bev passed away, she left a massive whole in all of our lives.

"This award is a way of remembering her and it reflects her values and who she was as a person.”

