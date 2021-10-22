Southam woman celebrates ten years since she 'put her diabetes into remission' and wants others to know how they can do the same

A nutrition and health coach from Southam is celebrating ten years since she put her diabetes into remission and wants others to know how they can improve their health in similar ways.

Caroline's mother was diabetic, her grandmother was diabetic, her brother is diabetic and she had gestational diabetes when pregnant.

It seemed inevitable she too would become diabetic.

(l-r) Caroline Walker in 2009 and Caroline Walker this month.

Ten years ago she faced up to her creeping weight gain, tiredness and niggling health issues to get checked out and was not surprised to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

It was still a shock.

Within three months of switching to a lower carbohydrate diet she had lost her excess weight, got her waist back and her 20-year-old body shape re-emerged from the flab.

Her GP also informed her that she was no longer officially diabetic.

Ten years later she still has her waist and her diabetes remains in remission, as she continues with her low carb lifestyle.

She said: " This year I celebrated ten years of putting my diabetes into remission through adopting a lower carbohydrate way of eating.

"I am not alone in doing this, as many people across the country have done the same, but the message that this is achievable really needs to be spread more widely.

"And I am one of the early adopters of this approach so ten years diabetes-free is an unusual milestone worth shouting about.

Caroline now volunteers as an ambassador for the Public Health Collaboration, which is a charity set up to support the NHS by helping people make better dietary and lifestyle choices to improve their health.

Visit www.phcuk.org for more information.

Anyone overweight especially around their middle, prediabetic, diabetic or with a family history of diabetes may benefit from adopting a lower carbohydrate diet.

“Putting on weight around your middle is a sign of carbohydrate intolerance and a key indicator for diabetes and heart disease," said Caroline.