A spa near Leamington has been received an award after an anonymous visit from judges.
The Elan Spa, at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, in Harbury Lane, received a ‘5 Bubble’ rating from the Good Spa Guide.
The guide assesses spas on criteria which scores cleanliness and tidiness, customer service, standard of facilities, and treatments, with Bubbles awarded on a scale of three to five.
It is the second time the Elan Spa has won the award since it opened in 2017.
Spa manager Tara James said: “We are all so happy and I am really proud of the team.
“They work really hard to maintain high standards for our guests and to retain this award shows a real level of consistency.
“We pride ourselves on creating a luxurious space in which our guests can relax and unwind, and the Good Spa Guide is the ultimate recognition of that.”