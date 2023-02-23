It is the second time the spa has won the award since opening in 2017.

A spa near Leamington has been received an award after an anonymous visit from judges.

The Elan Spa, at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, in Harbury Lane, received a ‘5 Bubble’ rating from the Good Spa Guide.

The spa team at Mallory Court. Photo supplied

The guide assesses spas on criteria which scores cleanliness and tidiness, customer service, standard of facilities, and treatments, with Bubbles awarded on a scale of three to five.

It is the second time the Elan Spa has won the award since it opened in 2017.

Spa manager Tara James said: “We are all so happy and I am really proud of the team.

“They work really hard to maintain high standards for our guests and to retain this award shows a real level of consistency.