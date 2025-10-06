Spanish travel programme showcasing Warwick attracts record viewing figures

Back row left to right: cameraman Pablo Cassa, Warwick resident Greg Luna, Greg’s wife Irene Sanchez with their daughter Paloma Trivino, two, and presenter Rafa Posadas. Front row left to right: Greg and Irene’s sons Martin Trivino, age four, and Pablo Sanchez, age seven. Photo supplied

A travel programme showcasing Warwick, including the historic Lord Leycester, has wowed audiences in Spain, becoming one of the most-watched episodes in the show’s 19-year history.

The episode of ‘Andalucía X el Mundo’ aired on Sunday, September 28 in Spain, featuring Warwick as well as surrounding towns in Warwickshire.

The show explores the world in search of Andalusian citizens, bringing their stories to the screen, and the episode featured Greg Luna - who now lives in the town - and his family, as well as three other families.

As well as showing off Warwick’s historic town centre and the world-famous castle, the episode also featured footage inside one of Warwick’s key visitor attractions, the Lord Leycester, which is one of the most important medieval buildings in Europe.

The show proved a hit with Spanish audiences, becoming one of the most-watched episodes in the 19-year history of the show – despite airing against a live La Liga football match featuring Real Betis, one of Spain’s biggest clubs – and among the top four most viewed episodes since the programme began.

Greg said: “We are so grateful to Warwick and its people for their warmth and support during the filming – in particular The Lord Leycester, The Mill Garden, Warwick Castle and The Oken Tea Rooms, who welcomed us so kindly.

“We have lived here for 11 years, our three children were born in Warwick, and we have always felt this is our home.

"We are very proud to have shown Warwick to Spain, and hope that many Spanish visitors will now discover what a special place it is.”

Rufus Dent, marketing and social media co-ordinator at the Lord Leycester, said: “To see the Lord Leycester, and Warwick, feature so prominently in a popular Spanish travel show is exciting enough, but to know how much audiences loved our town and its historic landmarks is a reminder of what a gem

Warwick is.

"We’re delighted that this show might have put Warwick and the county on the map for Spanish people planning a trip to the UK, and look forward to welcoming them here.”

The Lord Leycester is one of the most significant medieval sites in the UK - and Europe.

The collection of half-timbered buildings was built by the powerful Warwick Guilds in the late 1300s to conduct Guild business from the town centre.

In the reign of Elizabeth I, the Guilds gave the buildings to Robert Dudley, the Queen’s favourite courtier, to create a home for the Brethren – soldiers injured in the wars of the Tudor age.

Centuries on, the site remains home to the Brethren and has recently undergone a £4.5million restoration funded by the NLHF (National Lottery Heritage Fund) in partnership with other national and local community donors.

To watch the episode of Andalucía X el Mundo featuring Warwick go to: https://www.canalsurmas.es/videos/detail/281293-andalucia-x-el-mundo-warwickshire-inglaterra-28092025