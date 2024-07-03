Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leamington Art Club invited some special guests to an exhibition of its students’ work in Whitnash recently.

At Whitnash Civic Centre last Friday (June 28) the art club, run by Sandhya Dave and supported by tutor Lyndy Rogan, exhibited works of art produced by the students over the previous 12 months and sold many pieces on the evening too.

Among those visiting the exhibition were Whitnash Mayor Barry Franklin and Commonwealth Games Heavyweight Boxing Gold medallist Lewis Williams.

Lewis, who trains at Cleary’s Boxing Gym opposite the Civic Centre, is currently preparing to move from amateur to professional and popped in to view the art works after training.

The Leamington Art Club exhibition event. Pictures supplied.

Lewis was impressed with the standard of work on show.

He said: “The art work was great.

“There was some amazing work there and I was not surprised that people were buying it - it looked like a bargain.’

Cllr Franklin, currently serving his second term as mayor said: “It was great to see the Civic Centre bringing the community together and such beautiful artwork.”

The exhibition is the first organised by the art club, which consists of 12 amateur artists all experimenting with different techniques.

Sandhya said: “We knew there was an interest in people wanting to learn art and now we have a group consisting of complete beginners and accomplished amateurs who enjoy creating & chatting for a few hours each week.’

Lyndy added: “The class artists have improved at an amazing pace, some students started as late as March this year and have already sold artwork in our exhibition."

Each Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning the class meets with a new challenge set each week, whether it is the medium used or the subject tackled.

“We want to push the class to explore different ideas

“Each challenge stretches them a little, building confidence & technique as they progress.’

Thirty three pieces of artwork were sold, raising funds for art supplies for the students.

The money helps the students fund their art and boosts their confidence when they realise that people genuinely like their work and are happy to pay for it.

After the success of the evening Lyndy said they would look at another exhibition before Christmas.