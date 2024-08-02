Specialist stonemasons enlisted to repair the historic gravestone vandalised at Leamington Cemetery
In July, vandals damaged and destroyed many of the gravestones at Leamington Cemetery in Brunswick Street.
Warwick District Council’s bereavement services team have been assessing the damage and have commissioned specialist stonemasons to undertake the difficult task of repairing the historic family memorials.
Cllr Will Roberts, portfolio holder neighbourhood services, said: “We are all still deeply shocked by this mindless incident; however, I am pleased to report that although some of the memorials remain beyond repair, a team of contactors have done a remarkable job to sensitively and respectfully restore and reposition the majority of the crosses and headstones that had literally been kicked to the ground.
“Whilst this sort of event is very rare, it has not only been deeply upsetting for our local community but has also led to the needless diversion of £1,000s of council tax payers’ money, which could have been allocated elsewhere.”
The council says that in the meantime, its community wardens are maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure local residents and those visiting the Brunswick Street graveyard.
Warwickshire Police and Warwick District Council are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about the incident which happened at around 8pm on July 7.
To give information contact: [email protected] or call 01926 651418 or call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting reference 23/28458/24.