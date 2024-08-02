Specialist stonemasons are being enlisted to help repair many of the historic gravestones that were vandalised at Leamington Cemetery last month.

In July, vandals damaged and destroyed many of the gravestones at Leamington Cemetery in Brunswick Street.

Warwick District Council’s bereavement services team have been assessing the damage and have commissioned specialist stonemasons to undertake the difficult task of repairing the historic family memorials.

Photographed at Leamington Cemetery from left to right: Cllr Will Roberts, Jo Russell and Sam Blevins (WDC bereavement services), Sheila Coughlan (WDC community warden) and Pamela Chilvers (WDC bereavement services). Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Cllr Will Roberts, portfolio holder neighbourhood services, said: “We are all still deeply shocked by this mindless incident; however, I am pleased to report that although some of the memorials remain beyond repair, a team of contactors have done a remarkable job to sensitively and respectfully restore and reposition the majority of the crosses and headstones that had literally been kicked to the ground.

“Whilst this sort of event is very rare, it has not only been deeply upsetting for our local community but has also led to the needless diversion of £1,000s of council tax payers’ money, which could have been allocated elsewhere.”

The council says that in the meantime, its community wardens are maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure local residents and those visiting the Brunswick Street graveyard.

Warwickshire Police and Warwick District Council are continuing to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about the incident which happened at around 8pm on July 7.

To give information contact: [email protected] or call 01926 651418 or call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting reference 23/28458/24.