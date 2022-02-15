Spectacular 50th anniversary Warwickshire guides and scouts show is approaching fast

Girls and Boys in the Dance team – get to know each other during rehearsals

When more than 140 youngsters take to the stage at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington next month it will mark a massive milestone for scouting in Warwickshire.

The WAGS Gang Show is now in its 50th year having first started in 1972 at the Pavilion in Jephson Gardens and for all that time Tony Guy has been its driving force.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Guy who was appointed an MBE in 2015 for his services to scouting, has either produced or promoted WAGS for the entire time of its existence since it first started in 1972 having started working on gang shows in the North West for ten years previously.

Youngsters in the Opening number – “Fabulous”

Over the years more than 2,500 families from across Warwickshire and mainly from Leamington and Warwick, have been involved in the show.

Tony said: "It's a real family affair.

"Each year the cast become close friends both at WAGS and in Scouting and Guiding.

"There have been over ten marriages by members of the cast after meeting at rehearsals.

Adam & Jenny Tyreman – were the 10th couple to get married after meeting at the Gang Show. Photo by [email protected]

"We even have had several of their children in the show and continuing as part of the organising team.

"The most recent couple who met at WAGS and got married in 2021 were Adam and Jenny Tyreman. Adam is the longest serving member of today’s Gang, having been in the show for 17 years.

"Jenny joined the show four years ago. "

John and Pauline Broadbridge joined the show with their three children more than 40 years ago and John is still involved with WAGs, whilst two of the children are still involved with Scouts.

Four of the Green family all taking part in WAGS 50 Elsa, Otis, Jago and Alfi. Photo by [email protected]

This year, four children from the Green family are 'in the gang'.

Harry Bennett has been in the show for seven years and, along with nine other members of WAGS, has been selected to perform at the Apollo Theatre in Hammersmith in the National Gang Show, celebrating 90 years since Ralph Reader started the London Gang Show in 1932.

The Hinks family have been involved since the early days of WAGS.

Pam is still in charge of makeup, whilst John is part of the props team.

Dance Team girls going through their paces at rehearsals.

Their son Andy was a cub in WAGS, and their three grandchildren John, Sarah and Jack have all been in the show as well.

Tony said: "WAGS keep the family atmosphere alive both on stage and at rehearsals and many families have been part of the show's success.

Each year the cast choose which charity to help by raising money.

Over the years the shows have raised more than £67,000 for good causes including Save the Children.

In 1984 Princess Anne attend WAGS at their Royal Gala Gang Show in aid of Save the Children and was presented a boquet of flowers by one of the daughters of choreographer Helen Wilkes

Ten members of the WAGS Dance Team who are appearing in the National Gang Show 90 at the Apollo Theatre, London, Hammersmith in July this year.

This year, the cast members have chosen The Myton Hospices and have been raising money for the charity at rehearsals.

Performances of WAGS 50 will take place at the Spa Centre from Tuesday March 1 to Saturday March 5.