St Mary's Church team in Warwick marking 550 years of Beauchamp chapel with kneeler design competition
St Mary’s Church in Warwick is marking 550 years of the Beauchamp chapel with a kneeler design competition.
The team at the church said the sanctuary kneeler has worn out and needs replacing so they are having a competition later this year to make a new one.
Here’s what you need to know about the competition:
Eligibility
- Entrants must be aged 19 or under on August 31 2024
- They must live in, or study full time in, the CV34 postal area, or have done so at any time between September 1 2023 and August 31 2024
- School, class or group entries are also accepted (prize winnings will be given to the school)
What to do
- Paint a design on paper that is half scale. The paper will have to be 222cm long and 32cm wide, including a 6cm margin all the way around.
- Complete and sign the entry form at: www.bckneeler.org.uk
- Write a statement of no more than 150 words explaining the ideas and inspiration.
The team at St Mary’s will choose a winner from the each of the following age groups:
- Under 12
- Between 12 and 16
- Over 16
The best designs will be displayed in a show at St Mary's Church and there will also be a prize giving event.
The prizes will be £200 for the overall winner, £50 for the group winners and £20 for the designs that are highly commended.
Entries can be submitted from 11am on July 1 until 4pm on August 31.
To find out more go to: www.bckneeler.org.uk
Any questions can be emailed to: [email protected]