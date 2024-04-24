St Mary's Church team in Warwick marking 550 years of Beauchamp chapel with kneeler design competition

The sanctuary kneeler in the Beauchamp chapel at St Mary's has worn out and needs replacing. Photo supplied

St Mary’s Church in Warwick is marking 550 years of the Beauchamp chapel with a kneeler design competition.

The team at the church said the sanctuary kneeler has worn out and needs replacing so they are having a competition later this year to make a new one.

Here’s what you need to know about the competition:

Eligibility

Entrants must be aged 19 or under on August 31 2024

They must live in, or study full time in, the CV34 postal area, or have done so at any time between September 1 2023 and August 31 2024

School, class or group entries are also accepted (prize winnings will be given to the school)

What to do

Paint a design on paper that is half scale. The paper will have to be 222cm long and 32cm wide, including a 6cm margin all the way around.

Complete and sign the entry form at: www.bckneeler.org.uk

Write a statement of no more than 150 words explaining the ideas and inspiration.

The team at St Mary’s will choose a winner from the each of the following age groups:

Under 12

Between 12 and 16

Over 16

The best designs will be displayed in a show at St Mary's Church and there will also be a prize giving event.

The prizes will be £200 for the overall winner, £50 for the group winners and £20 for the designs that are highly commended.

Entries can be submitted from 11am on July 1 until 4pm on August 31.

To find out more go to: www.bckneeler.org.uk