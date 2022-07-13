Staff at Kenilworth and Warwick pubs help clean up the streets

Members of staff from pubs in Warwick and Kenilworth recently did their bit to help clean up the streets.

On July 3, hospitality company Caviar and Chips held litter picks with its teams from its Kenilworth pub, The Virgins and Castle, and its Warwick-based pub, No. 34 Garden and Grill.

Members of staff from The Virgins and Castle in Kenilworth took part in the litter pick. Photo supplied

The company also invited the community to join in.

Grace Slade, a well-being coordinator at Caviar and Chips, said: “It was great to get out and about cleaning up the streets of Kenilworth and Warwick.

"We love any opportunity to spend time with members of the community and it was great to give something back together.

Members of staff from pubs in Warwick and Kenilworth recently did their bit to help clean up the streets. Photo supplied

“We had lots of members of the community stopping us along the way to show their support and thank us for our efforts.

“We want to say a big thank you to Plastic Free Kenilworth who partnered with us to make the litter picks happen.”