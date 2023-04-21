Staff from south Warwickshire holiday retreat putting best foot forward for cause close to their hearts

There’s still time to register for the event, which will be taking place in May.

A team of six staff from Winchcombe Farm in Upper Tysoe are putting their best feet forward next month to raise more funds for a cause close to their hearts.

Winchcombe’s co-owner Jo Carroll and her sister Heidi, are being joined by the holiday retreat’s housekeeping and maintenance staff for the 5 and 10k run/walk in aid of Shipston Home Nursing.

From the left - Four of the runners; Scott Taylor, Heidi Carroll, Jo Carroll and Steve Taylor. Photo supplied

The sisters are hoping to bank an extra £500, building on the nearly £8,000 they’ve already raised for the charity, which nursed their mother with ‘hospice at home’ care last year, when she was diagnosed with multiple cancers and was given weeks to live.

This year, the Carroll family has set themselves a fundraising target of £10,000 to say thank you to Shipston Home Nursing and make sure that other local families can have the same support they received.

Jo’s son Bob contributed more than £200 by charging people to sign his plaster cast after breaking his ankle.

Jo said: “We were in complete shock. It’s difficult to recall the feeling of utter devastation and the helplessness of not knowing what to do and where to go for help.

Sue Carroll. Photo supplied

"We all knew what the final outcome was going to be but had no idea of how we would survive the journey.

“Shipston Home Nursing helped us so much when Mum was poorly, we want to use this opportunity to give back by fundraising for them.

"Their unwavering dedication to helping those in need is truly inspiring and they provide a lifeline to many families, like us, navigating their way, dealing with a terminally ill loved one at home.

“We have a mixture of runners and walkers in our team and started our training some time ago. It would be fair to say that we have very varied abilities – but are all very enthusiastic.”

More than 200 people are expected to take part in the event on May 7 in the 65-acre grounds of Walton Hall in Wellesbourne.

Kate Bamford, fundraising and communications manager at Shipston Home Nursing, said: “You can enter as an individual or gather a group of friends or colleagues to enter as a team, like Winchcombe Farm Holidays.

“When you register, you can also set up your own fundraising page, which enables friends and family to support you and Shipston Home Nursing.”

Pre-registered runners will be electronically timed by Tempo and sausage and bacon rolls will be available at the finish line, along with medals for all finishers and prizes for the winners, sponsored by Warwick Sports Shop.