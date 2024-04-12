Alistair Machnicol, a driver at Austin Heath retirement village, has taken on a walk from Austin Heath to Inspired Villages’ Nottingham-based head office. Photo supplied

A member of staff from a retirement village between Warwick and Leamington has been taking on charity challenge this week.

As a company, Inspired Villages, which operates the Austin Heath complex in the Heathcote area, recently launched its ‘Inspired 7,500 Mile Challenge’.

The six-day event, which started on April 7 and runs until April 13, is in support of PROSTaid UK, which aims to raise awareness for early detection of prostate cancer.

As part of this initiative, 54-year-old Alistair Machnicol, a driver at Austin Heath retirement village, has taken on a walk from Austin Heath to Inspired Villages’ Nottingham-based head office.

Covering a total of 80 miles, Alistair began his journey on Monday (April 8) and is due to complete his challenge when he arrives at the head office this afternoon (Friday April 12).

Inspired by CEO of Inspired Villages, Jamie Bunce's dear friend, Justin Butlin, who lost his battle with prostate cancer earlier this year, the company’s challenge aims to honour Justin's memory.

A spokesperson from Inspired Villages said: “Inspired Villages is committed to honouring Justin's memory by raising awareness and funds to support vital research and early detection efforts.

"At the core of this initiative lies a dedication to raising awareness and enabling early detection of prostate cancer.