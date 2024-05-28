Stalwart Whitnash councillor is made mayor of the town for a second time
Barry is a well known local figure, having lived in the area all his life, and being a prominent local historian.
He has been a Whitnash town councillor for some years now and is chair of the council’s planning committee.
He has taken over the role from Cllr Simon Button.
The town’s new deputy mayor Cllr Jacqui Ayling is another prominent residents association member, having been a Whitnash town councillor for a few years now since the death of her father, and founding member of Whitnash Residents Association, Cllr Tony Heath.
She has been heavily involved in the running of the Whitnash Youth Club, the Whitnash Baby Group, in addition to her work as a carer, and also at the Blenz cafe in the Whitnash Civic Centre and Library.
Both Cllr Franklin and Cllr Ayling are pictured at last week’s mayor making ceremony at the civic centre and library.