Standing in solidarity with Ukraine: candlelight vigil in Leamington

A moving and powerful candlelight vigil to mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has been held in Leamington.

The event – organised by Leamington’s Polish community – was held around the Bandstand at the Pump Room Gardens and was attended by about 150 people including Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant and His Majesty the King’s representative for Warwickshire Cllr Robert Margrave the chairman of Warwick District Council, Cllr Judith Clarke the Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Christopher King the deputy leader of Warwick District Council, Warwick District councillor Sydney Syson, and Anthony Cleary OBE, who said a few words.

Dawid Kozlowski, who has been one of the leaders of the town’s aid efforts to help the Ukrainian people, said: “At a time when Ukraine continues to fight for its freedom, our solidarity has never been more important.

"By standing together, we show that the Ukrainian people are not alone in their struggle.

Around 150 people gathered at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington for a moving and powerful candlelight vigil, marking the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Picture supplied.

"The vigil was not only a moment of remembrance but also a powerful statement that we remain united in supporting Ukraine’s resilience, independence, and right to peace.”

Matt Western, the MP for Warwick and Leamington, called moves by the Government over the weekend to support Ukraine “essential” and showed the UK’s “unwavering support for Ukraine”.

On Saturday (March 1) the Prime Minister welcomed the President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to Downing Street.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko signed the UK-Ukraine Bilateral agreement. which will deliver £2.26 billion in funding to Ukraine, which will be paid back using profits generated by sanctioned Russian assets held in Europe.

The funding is to bolster Ukrainian military capability.

The next day, the Prime Minister brought together eighteen world leaders at a summit in London, including President Zelenskyy.

After the summit, a new deal was announced which allows Ukraine to use £1.6bn in UK export finance to “buy more than 5,000 air defence missiles”, made in the UK.

A four-point plan was announced at a news conference following the Summit.

The points included keeping military aid flowing into Ukraine and to keep increasing the economic pressure on Russia; that any lasting peace must ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and security and that Ukraine must be at the table at any peace talks; in the event of a peace deal, boost Ukraine’s defensive capabilities to deter any future invasion; and to develop a ‘coalition of the willing’ to defend a deal in Ukraine and to guarantee the peace.

Matt Western said: “The diplomacy we have seen in action over the weekend has been crucial in showing that we stand united with Ukraine and will continue to, for as long as it takes.

"Ukraine and President Zelenskyy have shown extraordinary determination and leadership in the face of Russian aggression.

"We are right to stand alongside Ukraine and its people.

“Russia is the aggressor, and we know Putin won’t stop unless we stand up against him and his oligarch apologists.

"This is exactly what our Prime Minister did this weekend.

“The UK has shown itself at its best.

"Unwavering support for Ukraine and standing tall on the world stage, working to deliver peace.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and rightly so.”