Star Wars and Game of Thrones actors among guest stars appearing at Warwick Comic Con and gaming festival

There will be movie props, a cosplay competition and more.

Actors from Star Wars and Game of Thrones will be among the guest stars appearing at a Comic Con and gaming festival near Kenilworth this weekend.

Tomorrow (Saturday September 16), the Warwick Comic Con and Gaming Festival will be taking place at the NAEC at Stoneleigh Park.

There will be a range of TV and film memorabilia, board games, computer games, comics, Lego, Harry Potter and Japanese Manga items and more will be available to purchase throughout the weekend.

The event will also have some dragons and dinosaurs roaming around.

Cosplay is a big part of the event so attendees are encouraged to join in and enter the cosplay competition in the afternoon.

In the Gaming Zone, visitors will be able to experience different types of gaming, including virtual reality and retro games.

There will be the chance to meet some comic artists (and watch them work), including Nigel Parkinson (known for drawing for The Beano and The Dandy series) and Lee Bradley (known for Marvel and other comics).

The event will also host some guests from film and tv shows including Timothy Innes (The Last Kingdom), Roger Ashton Griffiths (Game of Thrones) and father and son Willie Coppen (Star Wars) and George Coppen (The Witcher).

Attendees will also have the chance to take photos with Wednesday, Batman, Anime, Doctor Who and Game of Thrones props and backdrops.

There will also be costumers, photo opportunities (some may have a charge) and other props.

The Warwick Comic Con and Gaming Festival takes place at NAEC, Stoneleigh Park on September 16