Steps to be taken at Kenilworth's Abbey Fields lake after reports of dead fish

Steps are being taken to try and help the fish living in the lake at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth after many were spotted dead earlier this week. Photo supplied

Steps are being taken to try and help fish in the lake at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth after many were found dead earlier this week.

The lake is facing problems due to the hot temperatures, which is resulting in decreasing water levels.

This week dead fish have been spotted on the lake and a concerned Kenilworth resident contacted the Kenilworth Weekly News and Courier to highlight the problem.

They said: “This week’s confirmation of yet another amber temperature warning will mean further grief and stress to the fish in Abbey Fields lake.

“The concerns of local residents have been expressed on social media and local councillors have brought this catastrophe to the attention of Warwick District Council (WDC) and the Environment Agency (EA).

"EA confirmed the organisation could not intervene in the issue but would offer advice on aerating the water or relocating the fish.

"WDC, in turn, expressed the view they forsee problems in aerating the water as the level is very low and the sediment is huge. WDC will attempt to remove dead fish during the remainder of the week.

“Abbey Fields faces the ‘perfect storm’.

“The sight of the dead fish, stressed fish, plus the growth of algae on the water surface is a distressing sight.

“Many on social media have commented “this catastrophe could have been foreseen weeks ago with an earlier red alert and now an amber alert”.

“It is time for those in responsible positions to act to aerate the lake.”

Despite the calls to aerate the lake, Warwick District Council has said this will not be possible but will be stepping in with another plan of action.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “Because of the low levels of water Abbey Fields lake due to the extreme drought there have unfortunately been some fish casualties.

“Following closer observations on Wednesday (August 10) it is not possible to aerate the water using the traditional methods of a water pump since water levels are now so low as 6”- 18” deep and thick in sediment.

"We have also been advised that relocating fish would not only be difficult to carry out due to the lakes current low level, the fish wouldn’t survive being transported in extreme heat.

“Therefore the only remaining action is to add water from the mains which we have started today and hope to increase supply over the coming days.

"This action has been shared with the Environment Agency for approval though we accept is not ideal.

"Sadly it has not been possible to take out a significant amount of water from the neighbouring brook as this is at such low levels as well.

“We have contacted our local angling club representative who help manage the lake with us, and they agree fresh water input is the best option.

"The Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have also been notified, but are unable to commit due to being on high alert.