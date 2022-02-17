Storm Eunice causes Commonwealth Games drop-in event in Leamington to be cancelled

A drop-in event in Leamington for people to find out more about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been cancelled due to Storm Eunice.

The event was due to take place at the Royal Pump Rooms today (Friday February 18) but Warwick District Council has cancelled it "to ensure the safety of staff and visitors".

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the council says: "As a result of the severe weather warning tomorrow, and to ensure the safety of staff and visitors, we have taken the decision to cancel the drop in session at the Royal Pump Rooms.

Latest News.

"For details of forthcoming drop-in sessions please visit http://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/cg2022The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for strong winds across Warwickshire as Storm Eunice sweeps in.

The Warwickshire area, and much of the Midlands and south of England, has been issued an Amber weather warning by the Met Office.

The warning runs from 5am to 9pm today (Friday Fenruary 18) and is for 'extremely strong winds' caused by Storm Eunice which 'may cause significant disruption'.