Strikes for hundreds of Warwickshire bus drivers are cancelled after improved pay offer is accepted

The strikes by drivers of Stagecoach buses were due to take place next week
By Oliver Williams
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Strikes by 350 Stagecoach bus drivers in Warwickshire have been cancelled after the workers accepted an improved pay offer, the union Unite has announced.

The strikes by drivers of Stagecoach buses were due to take place next week.

The Stagecoach employees voted in favour of a deal worth 12.4 per cent over two years, leading to the hourly rate increasing from £14 an hour to £15.79 over ten months. This year, pay will increase by 7.9 per cent backdated to July 1 with another 4.5 per cent from May 1 2024.

A Stagecoach bus. Picture supplied.A Stagecoach bus. Picture supplied.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “By voting for strike action and standing firm in their demands, the Stagecoach Warwickshire drivers achieved a substantial increase in their wages.

"Once again, Unite’s unrelenting focus on defending and improving jobs, pay and conditions is paying dividends for our members.”

