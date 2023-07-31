Student florists from Moreton Morrell College to represent UK on European stage

Catey Burn will be representing the UK at Eurofleurs 2023 in Ljubljana from August 23 to 27 – and she will be supported by fellow student Katie Weekes every step of the way.

A pair of florists from Moreton Morrell College are heading to Slovenia to compete in a major European championship for young florists.

The Florint Eurofleurs competition is for florists aged 27 or under and sees the best young florists from across the continent compete.

From left to right, Katie Weekes and Catey Burn. Picture supplied.

Catey Burn, 25 from Ascot, works for Old Oak Floral Designers and is a Level 4 student at Moreton Morrell College, which is part of college group WCG.

She started floristry at age 17 and completed an apprenticeship in Berkshire before coming to the college in Warwickshire to continue her training.

Fellow student Katie Weekes will be Catey’s assistant on the day and it comes after the pair were both finalists in the BFA Fleurex competition to get the chance to represent the UK at Eurofleurs.

The 20-year-old from Milton Keynes works for Bluebells Flowers in Newport Pagnell.

The Eurofleurs competition will feature five different tasks for competitors and the theme for the competition is country gardens with a sustainability focus.

Catey Burn says the duo call themselves the ‘dream team’ and are looking forward to getting the chance to represent their country in Slovenia.

“I’m excited to have the honour of representing the UK in this competition and I couldn’t ask for a better assistant in Katie,” said Catey.

“We keep calling ourselves the dream team and I wouldn’t be able to do this without her.

“I stumbled into floristry really after finishing a fashion and textiles course at a college near to where I grew up, so to be competing in Europe seven years on is amazing.

“I am over the moon that I get the chance to represent the country and college.

"I’m very nervous but I’ve had lots of training and support from the tutors at Moreton Morrell College and I’m ready to compete.”

Jane Benefield, department leader for floristry at Moreton Morrell College, said: “Catey and Katie are the definition of a dynamic duo and we are sure they will be among the contenders over in Slovenia.

“The competition will take place in the botanical gardens at Ljubljana and it will be the experience of a lifetime for both.

“The pair are both training hard and I know that Katie will do everything she can to give Catey the best chance of winning the competition.”

