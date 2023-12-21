Student photographers receive early Christmas gift as part of Warwick project

This year the festival attracted more than 6,800 visitors across 10 days.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talented students taking part in a festive photography project have received an early Christmas present in recognition of their skills.

Twenty-seven Level 3 Visual Communication students from Royal Leamington Spa College visited St Mary’s Church in Warwick to capture photographs of its popular Christmas tree festival.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 27 Level 3 Visual Communication students from Royal Leamington Spa College visited St Mary’s Church in Warwick to capture photographs of its popular Christmas tree festival. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year the festival attracted more than 6,800 visitors across 10 days to see more than 60 Christmas trees.

For a third successive year students from the college were invited for a private viewing of the festival and tasked by the organisers to capture photography of the trees.

Trees for the festival had been donated by Hintons Nursery, in Warwick, with businesses, community groups and organisations from across the town getting involved to decorate the trees.

There was also a designated area in the Beauchamp Chapel for trees which had been decorated by children.

Left shows Victoria Cerchez's photo and graphics and right show Victoria taking photos of the trees. Photos supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

This time the second-year students were asked to also design graphics after the event which could be used for future promotion of the festival.

The outputs from the photography session were judged by tutors Irene Tsiampakou and Jane Murray, with a prize offered for the best photography and graphic design.

A £100 Amazon voucher was the prize for the winner Victoria Cerchez, with Luke Cave and Leila Edwards as runners up and receiving a £25 voucher each.

The photographs and graphics will be used by St Mary’s Church to help promote next year’s event.

The two runner-up photos. Left shows by Luke Cave's photo and right shows Leila Edwards' photo. Photos supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Irene Tsiampakou, course leader for Visual Communication at WCG, said: “This has become a festive tradition for second-year students on our course and it is a fantastic test of the skills they have developed during the year.

“The church is one of the most challenging environments for photography, primarily due to the lighting conditions constantly changing, with one ray of sunlight drastically impacting a photograph.

“We were incredibly impressed with all the students’ work this year, but Victoria’s work stood out. She responded perfectly to the brief and added an illustration twist too.

“We are grateful to continue to work with St Mary’s Church and would like to thank the team for trusting our students with this project.”

"The students had a fantastic experience and it allows them to experience what it is like to deliver a photography project for a client.