Warwickshire recycling centres are open for pre-booked visits over the Christmas period

Pre-booking is in place to visit any Warwickshire recycling centre and it is advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Recycling excess cardboard, glass and metal this year will still be easy, as Warwickshire recycling centres will retain their typical Christmas holiday opening timetable.

All sites will be shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve all sites will shut at lunchtime.

Princes Drive Recycling Centre in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Pre-booking is in place to visit any Warwickshire recycling centre and it is advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

The opening hours are 9:30 to 3 pm weekdays and 8:30 to 4pm at weekends.

All materials, such as wood, garden waste and electrical items are available for recycling. Visitors are advised to pre-sort waste when packing their car for an efficient visit.

Booked visits are available for a 15-minute slot for a car or a car and small trailer.

Appointments can be made on the day where there is availability.

Full details of all of the waste streams that can be recycled at one of the nine recycling centres in the county, and details of how to book, can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

The council are currently seeking views about the recycling centre service.

Feedback can be given at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk

Reuse shops at the recycling centres will also be open during the Christmas holidays.

Opening days and times will broadly follow the recycling centre timetable, but the charity websites will carry full details on times and what materials are in demand for donations including the reuse shops at Lower House Farm near Atherstone, Hunters Lane in Rugby, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Princes Drive in Leamington, Burton Farm in Stratford, Shipston and Wellesbourne https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/reuse-shops

Collection authorities may have made changes to collection days over Christmas.

To check for the correct information visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kerbside

All food waste can be placed in food waste kerbside bins in Stratford or Warwick Districts.