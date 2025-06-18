Stunning new mural is added to street art trail in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 12:04 BST
A stunning new mural has been added to a collection of street art around Leamington.

Acacia by artists Lord Numb (Tim Robottom) and Mig29, has appeared in the alleyway between Coniston Road and Acacia Road.

Most Popular

It was produced by Brink Contemporary Arts for the Leamington Mural Festival 2025.

Brink has now created more than 20 murals for the festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The new mural by Lord Numb and Mig29 has been painted in the alleyway between Coniston Road and Acacia Road in Leamington. Credit: Brink Contemporary Arts.placeholder image
The new mural by Lord Numb and Mig29 has been painted in the alleyway between Coniston Road and Acacia Road in Leamington. Credit: Brink Contemporary Arts.

In April Tim, supported by lead artist Gordon Landsburgh, designed and curated the 70-metre-long mural mural entitled Hope for Humanity in Strathearn Gardens.

placeholder image
Read More
Warwick School pupil wins national competition for his Shakespeare performance

Leamington Mural Festival, for which Mercia Murals is the creative force, is a curated community street art trail in the town.

Its aim is to increase public access to the arts and inspire creativity.

Works have been carried out in collaboration with Warwick District Council, the Canal and River Trust and other organisations including schools around the town.

In December last year, Mercia Murals launched a website for the Mural Festival which includes a map with all of the mural locations https://merciamurals.org/leamingtonmuralfestival/

Related topics:Leamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice