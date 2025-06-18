Stunning new mural is added to street art trail in Leamington
Acacia by artists Lord Numb (Tim Robottom) and Mig29, has appeared in the alleyway between Coniston Road and Acacia Road.
It was produced by Brink Contemporary Arts for the Leamington Mural Festival 2025.
Brink has now created more than 20 murals for the festival.
In April Tim, supported by lead artist Gordon Landsburgh, designed and curated the 70-metre-long mural mural entitled Hope for Humanity in Strathearn Gardens.
Leamington Mural Festival, for which Mercia Murals is the creative force, is a curated community street art trail in the town.
Its aim is to increase public access to the arts and inspire creativity.
Works have been carried out in collaboration with Warwick District Council, the Canal and River Trust and other organisations including schools around the town.
In December last year, Mercia Murals launched a website for the Mural Festival which includes a map with all of the mural locations https://merciamurals.org/leamingtonmuralfestival/