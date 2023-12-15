South Warwickshire resident Steve Attridge, who lived in Leamington for 30 years, has previously written detective thrillers, comedy and histories. His latest work for a younger audience, The Urban Fox, is the first in a series of stories about animals having to adapt to life in the town.

The latest work by a prolific South Warwickshire author is a children's story about a fox who lives in Leamington.

Steve Attridge, who lived in Leamington for 30 years, has previously written detective thrillers, comedy and histories as well as books for youngsters.

He has also written scripts and screenplays including for the BBC TV series Billy Webb’s Amazing Story, The Queen’s Nose, Dalziel and Pascoe and The Bill.

Top: Steve Attridge. Bottom: Steve's latest book The Urban Fox: Book One.

His latest work for a younger audience, The Urban Fox, is the first in a series of stories about animals having to adapt to life in the town.

Steve said: “The animals and other creatures all live in and around Leamington Spa - the Fox himself beneath a coffee shop. I am going into schools to do readings and talks.

"I am also involving local businesses.

"For example, I will set one book in the Warwickshire Lavender Farm and we will launch that book there.

"I am also in contact with animal charities and rescue centres.”

Earlier this year Steve published his memoir titled God, Rod Stewart & Me: Years of Mayhem & Madness.

And in 2021, The Courier shared a story about Steve’s fiction novel Sometimes I Disappear, which he believed could be 'possibly the first Covid novel'.