Summer events including legendary joust and knights' tournament start at Kenilworth Castle on Saturday

The two events will feature four rival knights competing against each other in exhilarating spectacles of speed and courage.

Kenilworth Castle will launch its summer events programme on Saturday.

The Legendary Joust will return to the castle between July 29 and 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A firm favourite of the town’s summer events, the joust is an exhilarating spectacle of speed and courage.

Picture courtesy of English Heritage

Four legendary riders will charge at each other with lances, all in the hope of securing the support of the crowds.

In The Knights’ Tournament, four rival knights will don their armour and test their strength and skill as they battle for glory - ably assisted along the way by their trusty squires.

The event is due to take place over the bank holiday between August 26 and 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Discounted tickets to these events are available for English Heritage members.