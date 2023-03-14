The Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding and Alternative Fuels Payment Alternative Funding are available to those who are eligible

Support schemes to help towards the costs of heating and powering households in the Warwick district are available.

Warwick District Council (WDC) is highlighting that those who are eligible can apply for The Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme Alternative Funding (EBSS AF) and Alternative Fuels Payment Alternative Funding (APF AF).

WDC is urging households and individuals who didn’t qualify for the Government’s £400 energy rebate in autumn 2022, to see if they can apply for funding under the new APF AF scheme.

The scheme is providing £400 in energy bills support for households in England, Scotland, and Wales without a direct relationship to a domestic electricity supplier.

This funding is provided by the Government and will be distributed through WDC.

People who will be able to receive support under EBSS AF include:

• Care home residents and others in care facilities/sheltered accommodation

(wholly or partly self-funded).

• Park home residents, and those living in houseboats and caravans who can

provide proof of address.

• Social housing and private tenants who pay for energy through a landlord on a

commercial supply.

• Homes on a heat network/private wire.

• Off-grid homes.

• Farmhouses with their own energy supply used for wholly domestic purposes.

The closing date for applications is May 31.

Applications can be made on the GOV.UK website.

This form can be found by searching for ‘apply for energy bill support’ on the site.

Those without online access can call 0808 175 3287.

WDC’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for Resources Councillor Richard Hales said: “With spiralling energy bills, we know that many in our district are struggling, we therefore strongly recommend that households and individuals who missed out on receiving the previous payment and think that they qualify for the rebate to

visit the GOV.UK or call the helpline number at the earliest opportunity.”

The Government’s Alternative Fuels Payment Alternative Funding (APF AF) is providing £200 in support of the rising costs associated with heating households.

The scheme is now open to all eligible households across Great Britain with a closing date of May 31.

You may be eligible to apply if you use alternative fuels for heating.

Your main home must also be:

In a residential park home

On a boat on a permanent residential mooring

On a permanent Gypsy and Traveller site

Part of a heat network without an electricity meter

In social or private rented accommodation which has a business energy

Connection or a communal electricity supply

Off the mains electricity or gas grid

Part of a business property (such as a farm or a flat above a shop)

The application form can be found by searching for ‘apply for alternative fuel support if you do not get it automatically’ into the search bar on GOV.UK or

an internet search engine.