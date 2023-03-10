Sydenham to get new memorial orchard honouring people who were at the heart of the community

The orchard will have 21 fruit trees.

Sydenham is set to get a new memorial orchard which will honour people who were at the heart of the community.

The orchard is being funded by the £1m Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund, which is allocated by Warwickshire County Council.

The SYDNI Centre in Sydenham. Photo by Google Streetview

Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives at the SYDNI Centre has been awarded £1,601 to create a small community orchard of 21 fruit trees.

The orchard will also be dedicated to the following people:

- Mota Singh, who was instrumental in the creation of the SYDNI Centre.

- Lilian Brocklehurst, a dedicant volunteer at the SYDNI Centre since its inception, who recently died.

- Kate Cliffe, who was a manager of the centre for thirteen years, leaving last year. Kate will be remembered by the planting of Katy apple trees.

The SYDNI Centre Gardening Group and members of the local community will be involved in the creation of the orchard and will take responsibility for watering the young trees in the early days.

Cllr Will Roberts, trustee and lead for the community gardening group at the SYDNI Centre, said: “To be able to create a memorial orchard in the centre’s green space is an amazing project.

"Not only is it an opportunity to remember people who were at the heart of our community.

"It also means the SYDNI Centre is doing its little bit of the puzzle to challenge the climate emergency, whilst providing local residents the chance to enjoy free fresh fruit.