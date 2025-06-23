Take a step back in time at Warwick’s Throwback Festival this weekend

Warwick town centre will be bursting with nostalgia this weekend when the Throwback Festival returns. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Warwick town centre will be bursting with nostalgia this weekend when the Throwback Festival returns.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place in the market square on Sunday (June 29) between 11am and 4pm.

From 1940s wartime classics to the rock ‘n’ roll energy of the 1950s, through to swinging 60s hits and funky 70s anthems, the festival will feature live performances on stage throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick town centre will be bursting with nostalgia this weekend when the Throwback Festival returns. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

Alongside the music, there will also be a market with stalls featuring arts, crafts, local produce as well as gifts and handmade items.

Stalls will range from portraits, charities showcasing their work, baked goods, clothing and vintage jewellery.

There will also be a range of street food stalls and bars.

The day also features entertainment for all ages, including a stilt walker, face painting, kids rides and the Warwickshire Rock and Rollers, who will be showing off their 1950s dancing.

A spokesperson from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Whether you’re reliving the soundtrack of your youth or introducing the next generation to the music and style of the past, the Throwback Festival is set to be a highlight of the summer calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Entry is free, so dust off your vintage outfits, bring your dancing shoes, and join us for a day of retro fun in historic Warwick.”

If anyone has a classic car or motorbike and would be interested in showcasing it at the Throwback Festival for free, they should email: [email protected] for more information.

For more information and for a list of some of the traders attending, go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk