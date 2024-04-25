Take a trip back in time to medieval Kenilworth Castle this May Bank Holiday

The A Grand Medieval Day Out event will take place on Sunday 5 and Monday 6 May
By Oliver Williams
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

English Heritage is inviting history lovers and adventure seekers to Kenilworth Castle this Early May Bank Holiday for the A Grand Medieval Day Out event.

Taking place on Sunday 5 and Monday 6 May, the event will bring together troupes of reenactors – including tradespeople, knights, and musicians – in a living history village within the grounds of the 900-year-old castle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Live arena shows will take place through the day alongside musical accompaniment from the Middle Ages played by costumed musicians and a daring court jester delighting audiences with his tomfoolery.

Most Popular
English Heritage is inviting history lovers and adventure seekers to  Kenilworth Castle this Early May Bank Holiday for the A Grand Medieval Day Out event.English Heritage is inviting history lovers and adventure seekers to  Kenilworth Castle this Early May Bank Holiday for the A Grand Medieval Day Out event.
English Heritage is inviting history lovers and adventure seekers to  Kenilworth Castle this Early May Bank Holiday for the A Grand Medieval Day Out event.
Read More
Watch: Video shows drivers how to use new pedestrian and cycle crossing in Leami...

Ella Harrison, events manager for English Heritage said: “We love kicking off the events season here at Kenilworth Castle because it’s such an impressive and historically significant backdrop for re-enactments.

"It’s real a joy to see visitors of all ages captivated by the sights and sounds of the medieval period around them. "

https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/kenilworth-castle/

Related topics:English Heritage