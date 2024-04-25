Take a trip back in time to medieval Kenilworth Castle this May Bank Holiday
English Heritage is inviting history lovers and adventure seekers to Kenilworth Castle this Early May Bank Holiday for the A Grand Medieval Day Out event.
Taking place on Sunday 5 and Monday 6 May, the event will bring together troupes of reenactors – including tradespeople, knights, and musicians – in a living history village within the grounds of the 900-year-old castle.
Live arena shows will take place through the day alongside musical accompaniment from the Middle Ages played by costumed musicians and a daring court jester delighting audiences with his tomfoolery.
Ella Harrison, events manager for English Heritage said: “We love kicking off the events season here at Kenilworth Castle because it’s such an impressive and historically significant backdrop for re-enactments.
"It’s real a joy to see visitors of all ages captivated by the sights and sounds of the medieval period around them. "