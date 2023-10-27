Talk about Birmingham's Soho Foundry to take place in Warwick
A talk about Birmingham's Soho Foundry is set to take place in Warwick next month.
Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS) continues its 2023 programme of evening talks with a talk given by Andrew Lound.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Held at the primary school hall at Aylesford School in Tapping Way, the talk will focus on Boulton and Watt’s factory at Soho, Birmingham, which was one of the key sites in the development of the Industrial Revolution.
The talk will start at 7.30pm with tea and coffee served from 7pm.
There is no need to book and non-members can attend for £3, which is refundable if they join the society on the day.
For more information about the society and its events go to: www.warwickshirehistory.org.uk or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/historysoc or search @Warwickshistsoc on Twitter.