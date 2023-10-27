Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Talk about Birmingham's Soho Foundry to take place in Warwick

Both members and non-members of the society are able to attend the talk – and there is no need to book.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:46 BST
Soho Foundry, courtesy of Andrew LoundSoho Foundry, courtesy of Andrew Lound
Soho Foundry, courtesy of Andrew Lound

A talk about Birmingham's Soho Foundry is set to take place in Warwick next month.

Read More
Warwick family hoping to carry on legacy of guide dog who earned 'legendary' sta...

Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS) continues its 2023 programme of evening talks with a talk given by Andrew Lound.

Most Popular

Held at the primary school hall at Aylesford School in Tapping Way, the talk will focus on Boulton and Watt’s factory at Soho, Birmingham, which was one of the key sites in the development of the Industrial Revolution.

The talk will start at 7.30pm with tea and coffee served from 7pm.

There is no need to book and non-members can attend for £3, which is refundable if they join the society on the day.

For more information about the society and its events go to: www.warwickshirehistory.org.uk or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/historysoc or search @Warwickshistsoc on Twitter.

Related topics:BirminghamTwitter