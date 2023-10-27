Warwick family hoping to carry on legacy of guide dog who earned 'legendary' status fathering 17 puppies

Mandy worked for the charity for more than 30 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family of volunteers are hoping to carry on the legacy of a guide dog who earned “legendary” status by fathering 17 puppies.

Gaby Scanlan, 27, grew up being surrounded by guide dogs that her mum Mandy Cunningham, 57, was training.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaby Scanlan and her mum Mandy Cunningham with Baxter. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mandy, from Warwick, had worked for the charity for more than 30 years - however, she realised the heartbreak her children felt each time a dog would leave.

Wanting a more permanent pet, they fostered German Shepherd, Zip.

As a guide dog stud, Zip would annually sire litters of puppies. Three years after retiring, aged 12, he had to be put down due to poor health.

Zip’s contribution to the Guide Dog’s community earned him legendary status, so unusually some of his sperm was preserved.

Guide Dog dad Zip. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s rare for guide dogs to use artificial insemination as it’s only used in some cases if a dad has a particularly strong DNA. This was later used to sire a litter of puppies – one of them, Baxter, also went on to become a guide dog stud.

When the charity put out an appeal for fosterers for Baxter, Mandy’s daughter Gaby, was the one chosen through the selection process.

It was an emotional moment for Gaby to be reunited with Zip’s son as she, like her mum, was devastated at Zip’s loss.

Gaby says: “When he got put down it was like losing a family member. Normally they would put dogs down at the vets, but Zip got put down on the grass by the river at the Guide Dogs centre.

Mandy, Gaby and Baxter at Gaby and Stuart's wedding. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That was his favourite spot, and my mum was there with him. My mum and I were devastated.”

It’s unusual for guide dogs’ sperm to be frozen, but this was a chance for Guide Dog’s to carry on Zip’s legacy.

“Guide Dogs want friendly dogs, ones that aren’t reactive and as a result their offspring is easy to train” said Gaby.

“Zip was lovely. He loved cuddles, had a great temperament and a lot of respect for other dogs.

Baxter. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Zip was a great dog, and that gets filtered down as Baxter is a direct descendent from him.”

Baxter, with his “huge head”, bore a striking resemblance to Zip, evoking a flood of emotions in Gaby and she has lovingly cared for him since.

“They have the same puppy dog eyes.

“They look similar and have a curly tail which is unusual for a German Shepherd.”

“Baxter is due to start breeding from now. He’s the right age, they’re just waiting for the right brood bitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s exciting and I’m really hoping that any pups that might come my mum might be able to train.”

Gaby with Baxter. Photo supplied

She says Baxter “absolutely loves” her and her husband Stuart, 33, a chef, and he even attended their wedding in September where he wore a bow tie and buttonhole flowers.

“He was the best-behaved guest there, we were so proud of him, and he was just incredible,” Mandy said.

Mandy hopes if Baxter has any suitable male puppies for breeding, her son Zak will apply for one to can carry on the family dynasty – fostering a lineage of guide dogs.

Gaby shares this dream stating: “I would like to have children at some point, and while that will be a few generations away, I would love for them to have the next gen of guide dogs.

“I feel honoured to be able to contribute to Guide Dogs work and it makes me happy to know they are going on to change a life.”