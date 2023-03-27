Register
Talk about English revolution will take place in Warwick

The last talk was about archaeological finds at Farnborough Hall park in south Warwickshire.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:44 BST

Warwick residents are being invited to a talk about the English revolution.

Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS) continues its programme of evening talks on April 18 with a talk given by Professor Bernard Capp.

Held at the Primary School Hall at Aylesford School in Warwick, this talk is called “The World Turned Upside Down: Radical Ideas and Movements in the English Revolution”.

Following the society’s AGM at 7.15pm, the talk will start at 7.30pm with tea and coffee served from 7pm.

There is no need to book and non-members can attend for £3, refundable if they join the society on the day.

The society is currently looking for a ‘programmes secretary’ to run its programme of evening talks.

For an informal discussion about this role email: [email protected]

For more information about the society and events go to; www.warwickshirehistory.org.uk , the Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/historysoc/ or search for @Warwickshistsoc on Twitter.

