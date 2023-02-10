Talk in Leamington about the men who volunteered to protect town during Second World War

History group member Allan Jennings said, "At 9pm on the evening of Tuesday May 14, 1940, Anthony Eden, our Member of Parliament for Warwickand Leamington and Minister of War, made his historic, sombre, wireless broadcast into the homes of millions, bringing into being as if by magic, the most fantastic civilian force ever raised in modern times - the Local Defence Volunteers, later to become the Home Guard.
"Nationally a million men were enrolled into the LDV almost overnight.
“The 1st Warwickshire [Warwick] Battalion became responsible for defending the towns of Warwick, Leamington and the surrounding area.
"The Battalion was fortunate in being responsible for an area which mainly coincided with Eden's constituency and over the years he maintained a close relationshipwith the local unit.
“David Morse has been researching the Home Guard for over 20 years and is undoubtedly an expert in this area of history.
“He will be bringing along some of his collection of artifacts for visitors to have a look at as well as copies of his book on the local Home Guard Factory Unitswhich will be for sale."