Talk in Leamington about the men who volunteered to protect town during Second World War

Sydenham History Group has arranged for local historian David Morse to give a presentation on the Home Guard

Sydenham History Group has arranged for historian David Morse to give a presentation on the Home Guard this month.

The event will take place at the Sydni Centre in Cottage Square, Sydenham, on Tuesday February 21 from 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order to help cover costs there is a charge of £2.50 for admission.

The Post Office Home Guard on 15th October 1944 taken at the rear of the Post Office [The Dock] in Priory Terrace. The back row includes: - A. Johnson, C. Wilson, R. Law, P. Millin, F. Alsop, W. Bennett and Mr. Adams. The middle row includes: - J. Grimster, C. Hesk, M. Smith, J. Grimster, F. Rowlatt, R. Taylor, A. Neale, W. Ayris, R. Lee and F. Bonner. The front row includes: - Mr. McDonagh, H. Boswell, G. Goode, C. Hawkins, H. Keen and C. Dale. I understand that Stan Woods and P. Taylor are also in the photo. Photo supplied by Allan Jennings.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

History group member Allan Jennings said, "At 9pm on the evening of Tuesday May 14, 1940, Anthony Eden, our Member of Parliament for Warwickand Leamington and Minister of War, made his historic, sombre, wireless broadcast into the homes of millions, bringing into being as if by magic, the most fantastic civilian force ever raised in modern times - the Local Defence Volunteers, later to become the Home Guard.

"Nationally a million men were enrolled into the LDV almost overnight.

No.2 Platoon ‘B’ Company. On the front row, L-R is: L. Harrison, J. Harrison, Sergeant Bob Atkins, Colour Sgt. Collier, Commanding Officer Lt. Gates, Sgt. Fratton, Cpl. Edwards and B. Grane. Note, there is one name missing. On the middle row is: Messrs. Hayes, Buckley, ‘Charlie’ Cranston, Cpl. Ron Churches [Morning News], Sgt. Randle, Hedley, Sgt. Miles, Jones, Bill Harris, [Councillor], Bromley, Blackwell and Buxton. On the back row is: Messrs. Robinson, Ken Blasdale, Payne, Smith, Oldfield, Petitt, Danny Morgan and Charles Worth. Photo supplied by Allan Jennings.

“The 1st Warwickshire [Warwick] Battalion became responsible for defending the towns of Warwick, Leamington and the surrounding area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Battalion was fortunate in being responsible for an area which mainly coincided with Eden's constituency and over the years he maintained a close relationshipwith the local unit.

“David Morse has been researching the Home Guard for over 20 years and is undoubtedly an expert in this area of history.

“He will be bringing along some of his collection of artifacts for visitors to have a look at as well as copies of his book on the local Home Guard Factory Unitswhich will be for sale."