Tandem riders raise more than £1,000 for Warwick-based charity

It brings a move to dry land for the pair who, for the past two years, have taken to water for a 12km fundraising canal pedalo challenge.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

Two fundraisers have raised more than £1,000 after cycling 30 miles across south Warwickshire on a side-by-side tandem bike.

Friends Alex Pearson from Stratford and Emma Brayne from Warwick, cycled a route from Claverdon to Hatton, via Warwick, Henley, Shrewley and Wootton Wawen as part of their challenge on Monday (June 26), in aid charity Molly Ollys.

Claverdon School pupils prepare to give the cyclists a big send off. Photo suppliedClaverdon School pupils prepare to give the cyclists a big send off. Photo supplied
It brings a move to dry land for the ladies who, for the past two years, have taken to water for a 12km fundraising canal pedalo challenge, the proceeds from which are being match-funded by The Morrisons Foundation.

The pair were seen on their way at 9.15am by pupils at Claverdon Primary School, where Molly Ollerenshaw had been a pupil, and finished at The Hatton Arms, close to Molly’s family home on Hatton Park.

They were also joined by The High Sheriff of Warwickshire Sophie Hilleary.

Molly Ollerenshaw died from a rare kidney cancer in 2011, aged just eight years old. The charity, established in her name, supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

High Sheriff of Warwickshire Sophie Hilleary sees off the cyclists at Claverdon School. Photo suppliedHigh Sheriff of Warwickshire Sophie Hilleary sees off the cyclists at Claverdon School. Photo supplied
It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

The pair were once again be supported by Alex’s friend David Fletcher and Emma’s husband Adam Brayne who cycled with them to help maintain health and safety enroute.

Alex, a community champion for Morrisons in Leamington, said: “It went well overall although we did have a few technical issues with a pedal falling off in Warwick, but Adam managed to fix it with the toolbox we’d brought along.

“I had always wanted to do a route that involved Claverdon School but it wasn’t possible previously on the pedalo.

Claverdon Primary School headteacher Daniel Powell with Rachel Ollerenshaw before the cyclists set off. Photo suppliedClaverdon Primary School headteacher Daniel Powell with Rachel Ollerenshaw before the cyclists set off. Photo supplied
"It was great for the pupils to hear about Molly’s legacy as well, which I think is really important to keep that going. The children seeing us off gave us a bit of energy and a boost.”

Emma added: “The sheer strength needed to push that bike up the hills was really really difficult.

"The challenge with this one wasn’t so much the distance as the type of bike we were riding. It was incredibly heavy. They’re not meant for riding this way.

“But, unlike when we did the pedalo challenge, we enjoyed seeing people en route.

Fundraisers Alex Pearson and Emma Brayne at the final destination, Hatton Arms with Adam Brayne, David Fletcher and Rachel Ollerenshaw. Photo suppliedFundraisers Alex Pearson and Emma Brayne at the final destination, Hatton Arms with Adam Brayne, David Fletcher and Rachel Ollerenshaw. Photo supplied
“Everyone was very supportive and Adam and David always made us feel very safe on the roads.”

Molly’s mum and the charity’s Founder Rachel Ollerenshaw, also helped keep the women safe by following them in her car.

She said: “Alex is relentless in her quest to help local charities and takes time to really understand what we are about.

"It was not easy for her and Emma but they wanted to keep going as they know the importance of the help that Molly Ollys provides.

"Big thanks to them both and their amazing support crew who take time out to help.”

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alex-pearson-1686083178810

The group in Pageant Garden in Warwick. Photo suppliedThe group in Pageant Garden in Warwick. Photo supplied
Rachel Ollerenshaw waves the pair off outside Molly Ollys HQ in Warwick. Photo suppliedRachel Ollerenshaw waves the pair off outside Molly Ollys HQ in Warwick. Photo supplied
The pair passing through Swan Street, Warwick Photo suppliedThe pair passing through Swan Street, Warwick Photo supplied
