The money for put towards the donation was raised through a raffle held at the care home over the Coronation weekend.

The team at a care home in Warwick has helped support an animal rescue service and charity.

Leycester House, which is in Edgehill Drive, used funds raised in a raffle over the Coronation weekend to support The Dogs Trust in Kenilworth.

Staff and residents from Leycester House care home in Warwick recently met with some of the team from the Dogs Trust to present the donation. Photo supplied

The team at the Dogs Trust requested specific new toys for their dogs and Rachel Devey the events manager at Leycester House organised the donation.

Helen Barlow and Louie Farmer of the Dogs Trust, along with Tipsy the French bulldog, met some of the care home team and residents earlier in June to receive the donation.

A spokesperson from Leycester House said: “It was very heart-warming for the staff and residents of Leycester House to know the new toys would give some joy to the dogs being homed at the moment.”