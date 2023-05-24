Team from Southam company to walk length of Hadrian’s Wall for charity

The five-man team from Newton LDP will begin the gruelling 86-mile challenge on June 15, starting from Bowness-on-Solway, before finishing at Walls End two days later.

A group of colleagues from a Southam company will walk the length of Hadrian’s Wall in less than three days to help raise vital funds for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The five-man team from Newton LDP will begin the gruelling 86-mile challenge on June 15, starting from Bowness-on-Solway, before finishing at Walls End two days later.

The team has set themselves a £3,000 fundraising target to raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital – a cause close to the heart of managing director Richard Foxon.

Sam Jones, Will Young, Piers Beeton, Richard Foxon and George Fox are taking on the challenge for the Birmingham Children’s Hospital

Richard said: “My four-year-old daughter, Ella, suffered a traumatic laceration to her hand last year which required urgent surgery, but we were struggling to get her to be seen.

“Birmingham Children’s Hospital stepped up and were absolutely fantastic with her.

“The care and support she received from the medical professionals was amazing and they could not have been better, so we’ll be doing this for them and hope to help raise as much money as possible to help them care for sick children and their families.”

Joining Richard on the trek are colleagues Piers Beeton, Will Young, George Fox and Sam Jones.

Whilst experienced operators in their day-to-day business at Newton - a land, development and property agency firm based at Stockton House in Rugby Road – Sam admitted the trek will offer somewhat of a different challenge.

He said: “We wanted to do something that would be a real challenge.

“It’s a bit different to the day job, but we’re looking forward to getting our boots on for a good cause.”

Dearbhla Craddock, Senior Corporate Fundraising Officer at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are so grateful to the team at Newton LDP for the supporting our wonderful children’s hospital.

“Charitable donations allow Birmingham Children’s Hospital to be at the forefront of what is possible, ensuring patients and families receive the best care, treatment, experience and environment. With their support, the hospital and charity can continue to transform the lives of some of the UK’s sickest kids.”