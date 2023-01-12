Team GB ice swimmers use spa facilities near Warwick to help train for upcoming championships

The swimming team have been using the spa’s outdoor pool which has an average temperature of 3.5 degrees

Athletes from Team GB have been using facilities at a spa near Warwick to help them train for championships.

The Spa at Ardencote, which is in Claverdon, has been supporting the Great British Ice Swimming Team by providing them with use of its outdoor pool as they train for the Ice Swimming World Championships taking place later this month.

This winter, The Spa at Ardencote has encouraged its guests to embrace the cold as it has kept its outdoor pool open and operating as a plunge pool.

With an average pool temperature of 3.5 degrees the outdoor pool at the Spa at Ardencote provided the optimum temperature for training for the ice swimming team.

Great British Ice Swimming Team have been visiting the spa to train numerous times a week ahead of the Ice Swimming World Championships, which are being held from January 23 to January 29 in Bled, Slovenia.

The championships will see more than 1,000 winter swimming enthusiasts from 36 countries competing over the four days.

Speaking on the team’s training, The Spa at Ardencote’s manager Holly Glynn said: “We are delighted to have played a part in Team GB’s training for the Ice Swimming World Championships.

"We truly believe in the health benefits that come with cold water therapy and it’s great to see the popularity of this growing.