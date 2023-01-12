Warwick Castle is set reopen after having cleaning and refurbishment work taking place.

A team of in-house experts and appointed contractors, including conservationists, construction workers, painters, and gardeners, have spent the last couple of weeks giving the castle an in-depth refresh. Photo supplied

One of the first steps was the removal of the hundreds of Christmas decorations. Afterwards, the conservation team deep-cleaned the castle room by room to remove any dust.

One task also included the cleaning of the collections of historic arms and armour displayed in the Great Hall, where a specialist team removed the dust and gently polished each item.

The Tower Suites’ regal bathrooms have been also been refurbished, with an investment of £50,000 to update and refresh the accommodation.

Open since June 2014, thousands of guest have stayed in the chambers over the last eight and a half years, and the suites are due to reopen in February.

Further renovations included also a kitchen refurbishment in the Undercroft Café, and handrail painting on the towers and ramparts.

Out in the grounds, the castle team says tree surgery will continue for the rest of winter.

With more than 2,000 trees to tend to, and around 100 notable veteran specimens, the castle employs a specialist to survey the trees every year and carry out works to maintain their health, and keep them as safe as possible.

Warwick Castle’s winter renovations came after the attraction completed an extensive conservation project, including the full restoration of stonework on the iconic landmark’s South Front, in 2021.

Beginning in 1983, the full works saw more than £25 million invested in conserving the landmark.