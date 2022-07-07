Teams can still enter the Warwick Dragon Boat Festival races to raise money for two great causes

A previous Warwick Dragon Boat Festival Race. Photo by Sarah Hill of Gecko Photography.

Teams can still enter the Warwick Dragon Boat Festival race to raise money for two great causes.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon and the Warwick Boat Centre, which takes place at St Nicholas Park on Sunday September 18, is supporting The Myton Hospices and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Teams of up to 16 pladdlers and a drummer can take part in the races which take place between 10am and 3pm.

The cost of entry is £400 per team and up to 26 teams can register.

Organiser Sarah Hill said: “Join in the fun, there is still room to enter a team in this high-octane event racing down the River Avon right by Warwick Castle.”

The event has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years.