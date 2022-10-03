Tennis players to play in inaugural trophy match to celebrate the history of the rivalry between their clubs in Leamington and Warwick

Leamington and Warwick tennis players will compete in an inaugural trophy match this coming weeked to celebrate the rich history of the rivalry between their clubs.

On Sunday (October 9) players from Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club and Warwick Boat Club will compete for The Bowen Shield which resembles the famous Venus Rosewater Dish presented to the winner of the Wimbledon ladies' singles title each year.

The Leamington club - one of the first of its kind in the world - can trace its history back to 1874 to a court next door to the old Manor Hotel in Avenue Road.

Warwick Boat Club life member Peter Bowen with The Bowen Shield, the trophy which he inherited from his father John Vincent who was a driving force behind Leamington Lawn and Tennis Club's move to its current location. Players from The Boat Club and Leamington club will compete for the trophy for the first time this coming weekend. Picture supplied.

It was founded by Major Harry Gem, a solicitor, and his friend, Augurio Perera, and two doctors from Warneford Hospital.

The match, at the Leamington club in Guys Cliffe Avenue from 1pm, is intended to promote tennis, the history of tennis in the Warwick district, and bring the two clubs closer together in sporting competition and social harmony.

It also recognises the Bowen family's contribution to tennis over 70 years and is sponsored by 3DFS, the Birmingham wealth management company, run by Boat Club member Jon Isaacs, who has looked after the family's affairs for many years.

Peter Bowen, 84, a life member of the Boat club who inherited the gold plated bowl on the death of his father, John Vincent who was a driving force in moving the Leamington club to its current location, says the piece is a significant antique as it represents the start of the electroplating industry in Birmingham.

Manufacturer Elkington made a limited number of rose bowls but few survive.

As well as at Wimbledon, there are others at the Victoria and Albert Museum; The Louvre and Cutlers Hall.

He said: “I looked for an idea that was both practical and make a difference concerning the future of the Bowen Bowl rather than it being melted down, sold at auction or left gathering dust on a shelf.

"My family are delighted that both clubs have agreed to play for it year on year and keep our association with local tennis alive.”

Warwick District has a close association with tennis.

The famous Renshaw brothers, who dominated the Wimbledon Championships throughout the 1880's, lived in Leamington, and played in the Jephson Gardens tournament The Open Challenge Cup, which was contested until the late 1920s.

Warwick Boat Club, where tennis was introduced in 1895, was the venue for the Wimbledon Plate played for by the losers Wimbledon first round proper.

American Grand Slam winner, Helen Wills Moody's name appears on the trophy, which is now the Ladies Singles Cup.

Warwick also played host to the international match between England and Ireland in 1961.

Roger Taylor MBE captained the England side.

