Term time school traffic on busy main road in Warwick could be dramatically reduced if footpath and cycleway is built

Myton Road in Warwick. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Term-time traffic congestion along the Myton Road in Warwick could be dramatically reduced if a new footpath and cycleway between two schools and Fusiliers Way, near the proposed Community Stadium car park, gets the go ahead.

The Myton Path for pedestrians and cyclists was among a number of projects considered by cabinet members of Warwick District Council at their meeting this week.

Councillors agreed to allocate nearly £700,000 from various funds to cover the cost of taking the projects - which also included the relocation of the current athletics facilities at Edmondscote Athletics Track and a new artificial pitch at Newbold Comyn - to the next stage of development.

This will include the preparation of designs, site surveys, full costings, grant applications and potential legal discussions with stakeholders and landowners.

A figure of up to £150,000 from Community Infrastructure Levy funding was earmarked for the proposed new footpath and cycleway with a report outlining a number of benefits the projects would bring.

It explained: “This route enables a number of improvements in the traffic characteristics in the area.

"By providing a rear vehicle and pedestrian entrance to Myton School, it enables the school to build a new car park, relieving parking on the site, traffic congestion and air pollution on Myton Road.

“This also enables pupils, staff and customers of the John Atkinson Sports Hall and pitch to enter as pedestrians or cyclists via this route, further reducing congestion, pollution and hazard on Myton Road.

“If the Community Stadium car park gets built, it also provides substantial parking for parents picking up and dropping off pupils.”

The report added that by providing a link into the Warwick Technology Park, staff could utilise National Cycle Route 41 when travelling from the Myton Road and St Johns areas of Warwick.

It would also give Community Stadium visitors a route from the Technology Park, where match day parking might be made.

Cllr Judy Falp (Ind, Whitnash) said: “I would like to highlight the Myton Path which I really welcome.

"At the moment, parents are having to get in the car and go all the way around to get to the schools - it’s a fair walk.

“So if we want to encourage people out of their cars and get them walking to school you need the facilities to do it.”

Cllr Geraldine Cullinan (Lab, Leamington Clarendon) said that she was delighted with the council’s ambition to build high quality up-to-date sport and leisure facilities.

And Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger (Con, Warwick All Saints and Woodloes), the portfolio holder for neighbourhood and leisure, added: “There are some great projects and they all have a chance of coming forward in a relatively short space of time.