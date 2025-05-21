Tesco makes £1,000 donation to buy cooking equipment for Leamington school

The children at Shrubland Street Primary School in Leamington are celebrating being winners in the Tesco ‘blue tokens’ scheme.

They were awarded £1,000 for their bid called ‘Food for Life’.

The school no longer has a kitchen and meals are made off-site and brought in.

Children from 25 different countries attend the school, so there is a wealth of different cultures to share.

Shrubland Street pupils with headteacher Nicola Mills receving the cheque and kitchen equipment from Tesco Community Champion Melissa Hazell. Photo by John Bray.

The school wanted to buy equipment so pupils could have cookery lessons and share recipes from home.

It will provide skills that will last them a lifetime.

They were lucky enough to be one of three organisations getting onto the Stronger Starts scheme.

Customers at local Tescos are asked to take a blue token at the till and drop it into a box to vote for the project they like the most.

Tesco community champion Melissa Hazell visited the school and handed over the cheque for £1,000.

She also brought along extra kitchen equipment from the Cross Point superstore in Coventry.