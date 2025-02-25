Texas and Pet Shop Boys announced for Warwick Castle summer concerts

Texas and the Pet Shop Boys have been announced for the summer concerts series at Warwick Castle this year.

Warwick Castle’s stunning medieval backdrop will set the stage this August for Warwick Castle Live 2025.

Texas will headline on August 29, with electronic pop icons Pet Shop Boys headlining on August 30.

Texas and the Pet Shop Boys have been announced for the summer concerts series at Warwick Castle this year. Photos supplied

2024 saw Texas complete a sold-out UK arena tour, with the Scottish legends now due to bring their popular show to Warwick Castle.

Fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, will showcase hits from their five decades in music: from the classic “I Don’t Want A Lover” to the modern day hits of “Mr Haze”, and “Keep on Talking”.

Award-winning electronic pop icons Pet Shop Boys (Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe) will bring their ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ set to Warwick Castle Live, with iconic songs from their career.

‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ is the duo’s first ever greatest hits tour and has so far played to audiences in the UK, Europe, and North and South America.

Gates will be open from 6pm for the events at Warwick Castle and there will be food and drink available.

Tickets for both shows go on general sale from Friday (February 28) at 10am. Presale will go live on Wednesday (February 26) at 10am.

To book tickets go to: warwickcastlelive.co.uk

Presented by RG Live and TEG Live Europe, Warwick Castle Live is becoming a firm fixture in the summer live music calendar.

The series has previously hosted Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Johnny Marr, McFly, and Ministry of Sound Classical.

More acts for the venue are still to be announced.

